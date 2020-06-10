Roanoke County Schools assess COVID safety guidelines for new semester

Roanoke County Schools Superintendent Ken Nicely says his leadership team is just starting to digest the 120-page document received this morning from the Virginia Department of Education, one laying out coronavirus-related safety precautions county schools will have to employ when the new academic year opens in August. Social distancing requirements will mean fewer students in classrooms – which makes some hybrid model with remote learning likely as well. That includes some type of daily health check for COVID-19 symptoms:

