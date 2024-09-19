Your input is needed for the Safe Street for All grant

| By

Three localities in our area hope to make roads safer with your help. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports, the Safe Streets for All survey closes at the end of the month.

Local officials say it’s regional cooperation at its best… Botetourt and Roanoke Counties and the Town of Vinton have joined forces to secure Safe Streets for All funding from the US Department of Transportation. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports.

Links to survey

https://www.botetourtva.gov/874/Safe-Streets-and-Roads-For-All-SS4A

https://www.roanokecountyva.gov/3055/Safe-Streets-and-Roads-for-All-2024-Comm

https://www.vintonva.gov/536/Safe-Streets-4-All-SS4A-Comprehensive-Sa