VT’s favorite song coming to town live with Metallica Tour

| By

Rock band Metallica is headed to Blacksburg, performing at Lane Stadium on May 7, 2025. The concert will celebrate 25 years since Virginia Tech first used Metallica’s song “Enter Sandman” as the Hokies’ football anthem. Pantera and Suicidal Tendencies will open for Metallica as part of their M72 World Tour. Special student tickets will be available, with general sales starting September 27.