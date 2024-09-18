Southwest County Kroger gets $2 mil makeover

A $2 million facelift for the Kroger store at Brambleton and Colonial Avenues was celebrated with a ribbon cutting this morning. An expanded produce department is one centerpiece. To mark the occasion, Kroger Mid-Atlantic presented Roanoke Rescue Mission CEO Lee Clark with a $1500 check for its Manna Food Pantry.

The remodeled Kroger store many know as the old Harris Teeter is celebrating with 20 cents off per gallon at its Fuel Station across the street through Saturday. Lee Clark says Kroger is a major player in supplying the Rescue Mission with food – around a million pounds every year: