Youngkin campaign turns to George Allen for campaign RV tour

Some star power for the Glenn Youngkin gubernatorial campaign in Salem this afternoon at CommUNITY Church – former Virginia Republican Governor and US Senator George Allen. He said Youngkin would be a better choice than Democrat Terry McAuliffe for business growth. Youngkin and the GOP nominee for Attorney General, Jason Miyares, also spoke at the rally. The Republican statewide ticket trails the Democrat slate in several polls. George Allen: