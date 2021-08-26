Bonsack Elementary School to close until Sept. 1 due to COVID-19 cases

| By

School to be temporarily closed by directive of the Va. Department of Health. ROANOKE – At the direction of the Virginia Department of Health, Bonsack Elementary School will be closed, beginning Friday, August 27, due to multiple cases of COVID-19 and symptomatic students and staff at the school. Bonsack Elementary will remain closed through August 31.

All students and staff will transition to remote learning while the VDH assesses the extent of potential transmission of COVID-19 within the school community. All students will be issued a laptop for at-home use. Parents or students needing technical support may emailbontechsupport@rcps.us.

Bonsack Elementary is scheduled to reopen for in-person instruction on September 1, pending clearance from the health department.

“We have been prepared for this possibility,” said Dr. Ken Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools. “We are very empathetic to the hardship that quarantining and temporary closures cause for students, families, and staff and we are here to offer support. We are grateful to have resources in place to continue with the process of teaching and learning, regardless if that instruction is remote or in person, and will work with the health department to re-open the school as soon as possible,” Dr. Nicely said.