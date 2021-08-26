Va SOL pass rates plunge; Roanoke City math falls from 78 to 40%

Virginia’s statewide SOL tests results took a nosedive this spring. State education officials say it was an anticipated result that reflects upheavals COVID-19 had on classroom learning. There were no SOL tests given last year, but since the last ones two years ago, math pass rates fell from 82% to 54%. Reading dropped from 78% to 69% percent., and science pass rates also fell from 81% to 59%.

Math pass rates in Roanoke City fell even more than statewide — from 78% 40%. In Roanoke County, the drop was less precipitous — 89% to 71%.

