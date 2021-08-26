Herring talks about opioid epidemic at Bradley Clinic

Attorney General Mark Herring was in Roanoke this morning at the Bradley Free Clinic, taking part in a roundtable discussion on the opioid epidemic. Herring, who faces off against Republican challenger Jason Miyares in the November election, said in addition to prosecuting the illegal dealers he has been going after Big Pharma – companies that produce and then recklessly market legal opioids. The Bradley Free Clinic’s “Hope Initiative” is a walk-in program to treat those dealing with opioid abuse issues.