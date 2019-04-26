Wrong place at wrong time; motorcyclist killed in head-on crash

| By

One person was killed in a three-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon near the Roanoke-Montgomery County line. Investigators say 54-year-old Kevin Hall died as a result of injuries after his motorcycle was struck by an SUV that veered into the oncoming lane after being rear-ended in the 6500 Block of West Main St. There is a median barrier along most of that stretch of roadway — but not at that exact location.

From Roanoke County Police: On Thursday April 25, 2019, a sedan traveling eastbound in the 6500 block of W.Main St. in Roanoke County rear ended an SUV at the intersection of Campbell Dr. The impact pushed the SUV into the oncoming westbound lanes where it was struck by a motorcycle driven by Kevin Hall. Mr. Hall was wearing a helmet but was ejected from the motorcycle and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash. Neither occupant of the other vehicles were injured, and both were wearing their seat belts. Charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.