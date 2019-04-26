Police investigating fatal shooting in NE Roanoke

FROM ROANOKE POLICE DEPARTMENT: On April 25, 2019 just before 9:30 pm, Roanoke Police responded to the 2100 block of Colgate St NE in reference to a report of person with a gunshot wound. On arrival officers located an adult male who had been shot. The male was pronounced deceased on scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel. This investigation is ongoing. On April 25, 2019 just before 9:30 pm, Roanoke Police responded to the 2100 block of Colgate St NE in reference to a report of person with a gunshot wound. On arrival officers located an adult male who had been shot. The male was pronounced deceased on scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel. This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.