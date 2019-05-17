Work on Route 11 to cause delays

FROM VDOT-Work to replace the two existing bridges on Route 11 over Tinker Creek is underway. The bridges are located near the intersections of Route 838 (Vista Drive) and Route 1039 (Gibson Lane).From May 21 starting at 6 p.m. until 12 noon on May 22, a bridge deck pour will be performed as part of the project. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with flaggers directing vehicles, however, drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes or plan accordingly for delays.Drivers will continue to see flagging operations, lane closures, left turn and width restrictions of 11 feet. The estimated completion of this project is November 2019. For updates on this closure or other traffic impacts, follow VDOT on Twitter @511SouthwestVA or @VaDOTSalem. Connect with us on Facebook on our VDOT page, and VDOT Salem District group page.