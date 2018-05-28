Woman shot during “large disorder” in Roanoke

| By

Roanoke Police say a large and disorderly gathering Sunday resulted in gunfire. Officers were called to the 100 block of 10 1/2 Street Southeast, where they found 38-year-old Michelle Page with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was released after hospital treatment. Police say two juveniles face charges of possessing a stolen firearm, and more charges are pending against others who were present.

From Roanoke City Police: On Sunday, May 27 just before noon, Roanoke Police responded to calls concerning a large disorder in the 100 block of 10 1/2 Street SE. There, officers found a large group of people who were involved in the disorder. They also located 38-year-old Michelle Page of Roanoke with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released. Numerous individuals were detained and questioned during this investigation. Two male juveniles are facing charges of possession of a stolen firearm. The two juveniles and Page knew each other before the incident. Additional charges on others are pending following the outcome of this investigation.