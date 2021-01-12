Woman killed on I-81 when truck strikes her vehicle disabled on roadway

NEWS RELEASE: At 1:18 a.m. Monday (Jan. 11), Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Interstate 81 near the 19 mile marker.

A 2006 Mazda was traveling north on Interstate 81 when it ran off the left side of the road and struck the guardrail. The Mazda came to a stop across the left lane.

Two tractor-trailers were traveling in the right northbound lane and as the front tractor-trailer began to slow down, the second one, a 2018 Peterbuilt 567, moved into the left lane to pass and struck the disabled 2006 Mazda.

The driver of the Mazda, Bridget D. Widener, 36, of Glade Springs, Va., died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 76 year old Bristol, Va. man, was uninjured.

This is all the information we have at this time. The crash remains under investigation.