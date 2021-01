Carvins Cove passes are now by the vehicle, and you can pay on line

If you like to use the recreation areas at Carvins Cove, you can now purchase your pass in advance – and in many cases, do it for less money than before. The Western Virginia Water Authority used to charge entry by the person, but now, it’s by the vehicle. Passes are now available both at the gate or on line. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

Click here for full Carvins Cove pass information from the Western Virginia Water Authority.