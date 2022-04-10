Woman charged with shooting officer who gave her ride to motel

| By

NEWS RELEASE: A Buchanan County woman has been charged after a shooting incident involving a Town of Grundy Police Officer Saturday night (April 9, 2022). Virginia State Police charged Melissa M. Trammel, 46, with one felony count of assault on a police officer. Trammel is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, a Grundy Police Officer provided a ride for Trammel to a motel in the 1000 block of Owl Street in Grundy. When the officer helped Trammel get her possessions into her room, Trammel attacked the officer. A struggle ensued. The officer shot one time, striking Trammel.

Both Trammel and the officer were transported to Buchanan General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Both Trammel and the officer have been treated and released.

At the request of the Grundy Police Chief, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating the incident. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.