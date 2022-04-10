Police chase leads to fatal head-on crash

| By

NEWS RELEASE: PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – The incident originated in Halifax County, when a female subjectwas located by Park Rangers inside an unoccupied, unrented cabin in Staunton River State Park. The female suspect fled the cabin, and was able to get into her vehicle. She sped away from the scene, pursued by the park rangers. As the vehicle left the state park, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office pursued the vehicle and attempted a vehicle containment, but suspect vehicle forcefully exited the vehicle containment, striking a deputy’s vehicle.

Multiple agencies were notified of the pursuit, and the vehicle was again located at 12:52 p.m. traveling in the City of Martinsville. Martinsville Police Department attempted to stop the suspect vehicle and it again, would not stop. The pursuit continued through Henry County, entering Patrick County and multiple attempts were made to contain and stop the vehicle.

At 1:18 p.m., while being pursued west on Route 58 in Patrick County, the 2010 Corolla crossed the median into eastbound lanes of travel and struck a 2005 Toyota Corolla head-on.

The suspect in the 2010 Toyota was identified as Christine S. Barnette, 41, of Cary, NC. Barnette was injured and flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The driver of the 2005 Toyota was identified as Bobby Wayne Gammons, 81, of Mount Airy, NC. Mr. Gammons was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

Barnette is facing charges of Breaking and Entering, Reckless Driving, Defrauding an Inn Keeper, Felony Eluding Police, Trespassing, and Vehicular Homicide.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team and the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted with the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.