With the year’s first heat wave come warnings to be careful outside

| By

Dangerous summer heat has returned, and with it, warnings to be extra careful if you plan to spend any active time outdoors. At the Virginia Department of Health, Regional Spokesperson Christie Wills says in most years, abnormally hot conditions are responsible for more U.S. deaths than any other severe weather. She says the most important thing to do is drink plenty of water, and if you work or exercise in the heat, that means every 15 minutes. Wills says it is important to hydrate even if you do not feel thirsty, because the body does not always signal what it needs, even in extreme weather. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: