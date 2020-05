With medical practices open, next restrictions deadline is for businesses

Now that doctors and dentists can again see patients for non-emergency work, the next set of state-ordered COVID-19 restrictions is currently set to expire one week from tonight. They include closures of businesses that include dine-in restaurants, and hair and nail salons. Governor Northam must decide whether to extend, revise or end those restrictions. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

