United Way of Roanoke Valley announces first COVID-19 Response Fund grantees

United Way of Roanoke Valley set $100,000 as its “Phase One” goal for the COVID-19 Community Response Fund – and reached that mark yesterday. Today United Way announced the organizations that will share $60,000 of that first phase total. The 8 local non-profits are Feeding Southwest Virginia,LEAP, Kids SOAR, the Local Office on Aging, Franklin County YMCA, ARCH, Roanoke Area Ministries and Faith Network of Franklin County. A second phase of grants is expected by June and applications will be accepted through May 20. United Way of Roanoke Valley President and CEO Abby Hamilton was live on WFIR this morning:

5-1 Abby Hamilton Live