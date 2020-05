Roanoke County Supervisors ask for local small businesses to be reopened

| By

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors will send a letter to Governor Northam, asking him to reopen businesses in the Commonwealth on a regional basis. Board chairman David Radford said outside the Green Ridge Recreation Center today that the Roanoke Valley would be a good place to start doing that. Speaking for all 5 supervisors, Radford said small retailers have been “disproportionately hurt” by the Governor’s executive order that shut down “non-essential” businesses.

5-11 Radford RoCo Biz