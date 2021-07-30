With cages filling up again, animal shelters to hold “Mega Pet Adoption Event”

Area animal shelters say they are once again filling up, so close to a dozen of them are teaming up for a joint adoption event this weekend. Perhaps you remember hearing that many shelters reported unusually high numbers of adoptions before the holidays, but at Angels of Assisi, Executive Director Lisa O’Neill says to whatever degree the cages were emptied then, they have again filled up since. So agencies covering a wide area will join up for what is billed as a “MEGA Pet Adoption Event” Saturday at the Berglund Center from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: