Bedford County Sheriff’s Office gets their man – in Franklin County

| By

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2365 Difficult Creek Road Bedford, to attempt to locate a wanted subject on Franklin County charges. After locating the wanted person, a search warrant was obtained, and Investigators located several stolen tractors on the property. The owner of the residence, Roger Wayne Gray 2nd, age 54, was subsequently arrested on 2 counts of Possession of Stolen Property, 1 count of Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon and 1 count of Possession of a Controlled substance. Mr. Gray is currently being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, Bedford Adult Detention Center.