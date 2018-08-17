Wildlife Center director rebuts zoning violation claims

Judging from our on-line traffic numbers today there is plenty of interest in the flap about the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in Roanoke County – and whether it is zoned properly. Neighbor Stan Seymour claimed on WFIR yesterday it is not – but Wildlife Center director Sabrina Garvin said today that’s not true. Garvin says the Wildlife Center is NOT a boarding facility as Seymour has claimed – saying no one is permitted to keep pets there for a fee. Seymour – a local Bojangles franchise owner – claimed that was also a zoning violation. Seymour is also opposed to the location Garvin has proposed near his property line for a new “raptor house;” that issue goes in front of the Planning Commission.

