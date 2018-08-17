Police: Man dead, suspect sought in Roanoke shooting

| By

Roanoke Police are looking for a murder suspect. Police say 18-year-old Marcus Clark, Junior faces charges for yesterday’s shooting death of 24-year-old Rashard Jessup. Officials say it happened around five pm at a home near 18th Street and Orange Avenue Northwest. The victim and alleged gunman knew each other, say police, and there is no apparent threat to the general public.

From Roanoke Police: On August 16, 2018 at around 5 p.m., Roanoke Police responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of 18th St NW. On arrival, officers located Rashard Jessup, 24 of Roanoke, inside a residence with a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported Jessup to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Roanoke Police have obtained a warrant for Marcus Clark, Jr., 18 of Roanoke, for Second Degree Murder in connection with this incident. Jessup and Clark are known to one another. Roanoke Police do not believe there is any immediate threat to the community concerning this incident. If anyone has information about the location of Marcus Clark, Jr., please call 911 and share what you know.