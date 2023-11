Which major retailers offer the biggest average Black Friday discounts?

| By

This is the day after Thanksgiving, the day retailers call “Black Friday” because it marks the traditional start to the busiest — and most profitable — portion of their year. The personal finance website Wallet Hub says J.C. Penney tops their list this year with discounts that average about 59%, followed closely by Macy’s at 58% and Belk at about 55%. Also in the top five: Kohl’s and Target. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

Click here for the full WalletHub survey.