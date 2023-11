Pandemic impact: more holiday travelers can avoid busiest highway days

| By

If you are traveling by road over this holiday weekend, you are likely to encounter plenty of company. AAA figures more than 1.4 million Virginians are traveling on highways between Wednesday and this coming Sunday, and that is up close to 1.5% over last year’s Thanksgiving holiday. But there is one factor in play that is serving to keep the highway numbers down at least a little. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more: