What’s new at Mill Mountain Zoo: an In-Studio update this morning

Mill Mountain Zoo is closing in on the $50,000 it wants to raise for renovating the “Zoo Choo,” small scale train that circles the mountaintop zoo. Education manager Bambi Godkin was live in studio this morning: she said they hope to have the Zoo Choo and the updated train tracks running again “soon.” Hear the complete conversation from this morning below; watch it on Facebook.