Fatal crash in Rockbridge County

Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Thursday, (Apr 13) at 7:20 p.m. on Route 608, one half of a mile west of Route 689 in Rockbridge County. A 2017 Can-Am Spyder was traveling north on Route 608, when vehicle swerved to miss a deer. The passenger was thrown from the vehicle, then the vehicle struck a tree. The passenger, Trena Louise Booth, 40, of Afton, Va. was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she later died.