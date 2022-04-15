VSP to roll out human anti-trafficking program on Monday

| By

RICHMOND – In partnership with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Virginia Trucking Association, the Virginia State Police will be conducting Operation Safe Passage, a high-visibility, human trafficking prevention and public outreach initiative. The operation begins Monday, April 18, 2022, and continues through Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Virginia State Police Motor Carrier Safety Troopers will be positioned at various truck stops, motor carrier service centers and rest areas across the Commonwealth to engage with drivers and to distribute educational materials to raise awareness about human trafficking.

“Preventing human trafficking and providing support to its victims have been a priority of Governor Youngkin and his administration since stepping into office in January,” said Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Bob Mosier. “I am extremely pleased to see the Virginia State Police taking an aggressive and active stance towards addressing what has become a global pandemic. Virginia has no tolerance for the exploitation of any human being, and is committed to apprehending, prosecuting and bringing to justice anyone associated with this crime.”

“With tens of thousands of commercial trucks and buses traveling through and across Virginia on any given day, this statewide initiative has extensive, life-saving potential,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Commercial drivers can be our added eyes and ears when it comes to identifying the common indicators of human trafficking victims and perpetrators. This campaign is about putting an end to a very serious crime that intentionally preys on vulnerable adult and juvenile populations.”

According to HSI, during Fiscal Year 2021, HSI arrested 2,360 individuals nationwide in connection with human trafficking. From those cases, more than 720 trafficking victims were identified and offered critical assistance. According to Polaris, a nonprofit resource and advocacy center combating human trafficking, there were 179 reported cases of trafficking and 77 traffickers identified in Virginia in 2019 alone.