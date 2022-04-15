Hazardous materials incident leads to evacuations in Bedford

A hazardous materials incident this morning has led to evacuations in Bedford. The Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue and Bedford Fire Department are on the scene of the incident at the Bedford Wastewater Treatment Plant on Orange Street in Bedford. Authorities say two chemicals were mixed, creating a large amount of chlorine gas. Two people are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Nearby residents and businesses in the immediate surrounding area are being evacuated as a precaution. Downtown Bedford is not affected in this evacuation.