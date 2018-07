What to expect: Kaine, Stewart hold first debate tomorrow

Senator Tim Kaine and challenger Corey Stewart will conduct their first debate tomorrow. You can’t see in on live TV, but it could set the stage for the more visible debates to come before election day. The two candidates are likely to use the results of this debate to determine strategies for later ones that are televised. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

