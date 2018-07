Shakespeare in the Park – in Salem – this weekend

One of Shakespeare’s most popular plays is the comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” A new local theater company called Two Muses is staging it outdoors tonight and tomorrow – for free – at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem. A Midsummer Night’s Dream is being staged at the ampitheatre inside Sherwood Memorial – which is a cemetery just off East Main Street. Show time tonight and tomorrow – weather permitting – is 6pm. Liz Bradley is the director:

