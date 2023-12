What information is that smart toy collecting?

| By

If your are putting a smart toy in the hands of your child or grandchild this holiday season there are some safety tips you should keep in mind. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more.

That digital toy you are giving this holiday season may be collecting more data than you expect. As WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno reports parents need know what that smart toy is collecting and where that data is going.