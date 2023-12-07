Lights of Love provides refuge for family of patients

A Carilion Clinic program offers out of town family of patients a place to stay. The Lights of Love was launched in 2013. It helps pay for a hotel stay when they family member is in the hospital. Initially the health system’s employees supported the program with donations. Shanna (Shaw-na) Flowers, Carilion’s Director of Volunteer Services, says this year they are reaching out to the public because the program is expanding to the New River Valley and Franklin county. She says a minimum donation of $10 has a double meaning.

That donation also helps ease the stress of the patient’s out of town family members by providing a place to stay. You can find a link to the Lights of Love program on our website at WFIRNews.com

https://www.carilionfoundation.org/GVS