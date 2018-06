WFIR wins top statewide news award for third straight year

The Virginia Association of Broadcasters has again honored WFIR with its award for best radio newscast in the state. This is the third straight year The Roanoke Valley’s Morning news has bested all Virginia radio stations for this highest recognition. The award was presented at the association’s annual summer convention over the weekend in Virginia Beach. We are grateful for your loyalty and confidence in us, and we hope you view this award as reflective of our efforts to meet your expectations.