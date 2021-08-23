WFIR reporter among those who found themselves in hurricane warning zone

One of our own reporters found himself unexpectedly in the path of a projected hurricane over the weekend. Clark Palmer was in Montauk, Long Island when forecasters issued hurricane warnings at Henri headed northward toward the northeastern U.S. Palmer reports some disruptions to everyday life there before the storm made landfall as a tropical storm — but no serious impacts once it arrived:

Like many others visiting the region, Palmer discovered one of the greatest challenges he faced was getting rebooked after airlines cancelled many late weekend flights.