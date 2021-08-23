Pam Northam says she, governor still face effects of COVID-19

| By

Virginia First Lady Pam Northam says she and her husband both face continuing impacts from COVID-19. She and Governor Ralph Northam were both diagnosed with COVID-19 last September — before vaccines were generally available. The governor said initially, he had no symptoms, but that changed within a week, and Pam Northam tells us they both still face residual effects:

Pam Northam spoke live on the Roanoke Valley’s Morning News. She says despite those challenges, she and her husband are quite aware many others have fared much worse, and she hopes anyone not yet vaccinated will choose to do so.