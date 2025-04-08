ROANOKE, Va. (WFIR) — WFIR-AM/FM was recognized with multiple honors at the 2024 Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters Awards, celebrating excellence in journalism and broadcasting across Virginia and West Virginia.

WFIR received First Place for Outstanding Sports Operation of the Virginias in the Radio I/Metro division, honoring the station’s continued commitment to comprehensive, local sports coverage. Randy Leftwich and Greg Roberts were recognized for their work in delivering consistent, community-focused sports reporting.

In the Best QA (One-on-One) Interview category, Gene Marrano earned First Place for his conversation titled “The Mysterious Mrs. Nixon – A Closer Look at a Misunderstood First Lady.” Judges called the segment “fun and ear-catching,” and praised its thoughtful tone and storytelling.

WFIR’s Ian Price was awarded Second Place for Best Specialty Reporting for his piece on “Cannabis Policy and Public Impact in Virginia.” Judges highlighted the report’s clarity, sound design, and relevance to public discourse on evolving state laws.

Additionally, WFIR was honored with First Place for Excellence in Public Service Through Journalism for “The Culture Calendar,” a recurring segment that spotlights arts and cultural events in the Roanoke Valley. That recognition also went to Gene Marrano.

These accolades reinforce WFIR’s role as a trusted voice in local journalism, delivering news and features that inform, engage, and serve the public interest.

The Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters Awards honor outstanding work in radio and television across Virginia and West Virginia. Winners were selected by a panel of broadcast journalism professionals and announced earlier this month.