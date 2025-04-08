Foodshed Network links native foods and culture at an event this Saturday Gene Marrano April 8, 2025 1 min read The Roanoke Foodshed Network, with help from Roanoke City Arts and Cultural Funding, will host a free celebration of “America’s Native Food Trail in Virginia,” this Saturday … as WFIR’s Gene Marrano reports: Share: Continue Reading Previous: WFIR earns top honors at 2024 Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters Awards Related Stories 2 min read WFIR earns top honors at 2024 Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters Awards Web Staff April 8, 2025 1 min read Swan Lake Act II and Under the Tent Pedro Szalay’s final performances as SVB Artistic Director Denise Membreno April 8, 2025 1 min read Bank on Roanoke Valley wants to help you better your financial future Denise Membreno April 7, 2025