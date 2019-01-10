Weekend “impactful wintry accumulations” now appear likely

| By

It is still too early to know what kind of winter precipitation might fall this coming weekend — or how much — but the National Weather Service says “impactful wintry accumulations” appear increasingly likely. The most likely window for wintry weather appears to be from Saturday night into Sunday afternoon. Forecasters urge anyone with weekend travel plans to closely monitor updated forecasts.

From the National Weather Service in Blacksburg: At this point, the overarching message is that a winter storm is beginning to appear more likely this weekend, with the greatest impact looking like Saturday night into Sunday afternoon. There remains uncertainty in precipitation types and accumulations, but some impactful wintry weather accumulations are looking increasingly plausible this weekend. Those with travel plans this weekend are encouraged to monitor latest forecasts with some potential for winter headlines in the coming days as models refine and converge in on a solution.