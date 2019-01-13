Not much snow but icy roads in Roanoke Valley

| By

The snow has stopped in Roanoke although there could be a wintry mix with freezing rain or additional light snow today. Meanwhile roads are icy in spots and VDOT advises to avoid travel if possible. More than 1000 Roanoke APCO customers were without power this morning along the Williamson Road corridor. Power is expected to be restored by noon. As of last night WDBJ-7 said less than two inches of snow had fallen in the Roanoke Valley. Police are also investigating whether a 3-vehicle crash on I-81 Southbound near mile marker 89 that led to one fatality last night was related to the winter storm.