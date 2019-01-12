MVP fires back at lawsuit

Mountain Valley Pipeline has filed a response to the lawsuit filed by environmental regulators concerning erosion and harm to water sources due to the way the 42 inch diameter steel pipe was being constructed through the Roanoke Valley and other locations along its 300 mile route to carry fracked natural gas. The Roanoke Times reports that on Friday MVP asked that the suit brought by the State Water Control Board and the Va Dept. of Environmental Quality be dismissed, citing “extraordinary” amounts of rainfall and other uncontrollable forces of nature. The filing in Henrico County Circuit Court also reveals that MVP may be interested in the negotiated resolution of a lawsuit that has accused it of violating environmental regulations more than 300 times