Weekend event to connect veterans with pets awaiting adoption

Angels of Assisi has partnered with the Humane Society of the United States to launch “Operation Hero Animal Bond”. The program aims to connect veterans with a new furry friend. Angels of Assisi will be holding an “Operation Hero” adoption event this Saturday at New Freedom Farm in Buchanan. More from WFIR’s Madison Everett:

