New holiday event will light up Explore Park

| By

A new holiday attraction is coming to Explore Park, one that organizers hope will boost tourism — and help support both the park and Center in the Square. It is called “Illuminights”, featuring a half-mile path that seems sure to be very well lit. Jim Sears is Center in the Square President:

07-25 Sears Bite1-WEB

Sears says those other attractions will include family activities like carriage rides and cookie decorating. Illuminights begins the day after Thanksgiving and will continue through January first.

NEWS RELEASE: At a “Christmas in July” event today, Roanoke County and Center in the Square announced a new partnership to host an annual holiday light show at Explore Park. This inaugural event will take place over 26 days between Friday, November 29 and Wednesday, January 1. Illuminights is a walking tour featuring over 500,000 lights. Visitors will be invited to journey at their own pace on a half-mile wooded path filled with displays celebrating nature, fantasy, adventure and Christmas traditions. Additional activities on select nights will include carriage rides, a Santa shop, cookie decorating crafts and Santa visits. Advance tickets will become available later this fall, with prices ranging from $6 to $13. This event is a fundraiser for Center in the Square and Explore Park, with proceeds going to support the valuable community missions of each organization.