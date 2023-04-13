Washington Commanders sale may be imminent

Washington Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder are near a deal to sell the storied NFL franchise, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter today. A group led by Josh Harris, co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils, continues to be optimistic that it will get the team. But Canadian billionaire Steve Apostopolous and his family are still in the mix, with a source telling ESPN that it’s “a head-to-head race. … It’s anyone’s game.” No deal has been signed and any deal has to be submitted and approved by league owners. Ian Rappaport with NFL network: