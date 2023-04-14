Man in custody after six hour standoff in Southeast Roanoke

A suspect has been taken into custody without incident following a six hour stand off in the 1600 block of 16th Street in Southeast Roanoke.. William L. Nichols, 53 of Roanoke, was taken into custody and existing warrants from our jurisdiction were served. Mr. Nichols does have warrants from other jurisdictions as well.Thank you to everyone who assisted us by sharing information and avoiding the immediate area while officers worked. Officers will continue to be in this area to finish up the investigation, but all roads are now open.