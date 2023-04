Police in standoff in Roanoke City with suspect

Roanoke Police are at the scene of a barricaded subject inside a residence near 16th Street SE and Carlisle Avenue SE. There is a heavy police presence in the area (as of 1pm), and RPD will be there for some time. Please avoid travel in the Brownlee Ave SE, Carlisle Ave SE, Gordon Ave SE, and 16th St SE area as our officers work to safely take this wanted subject into custody. This post will be updated when the situation is resolved.