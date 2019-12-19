Want to start at $15 an hour? Rosie’s does it next month

| By

The minimum starting wage at the Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums operated by the Colonial Downs Group – including the one in Vinton – will be raised to $15 an hour, starting next month. That’s more than twice the state law minimum of $7.25 per hour. Spokesperson Mark Hubbard says positions in question include customer service ambassadors who roam the floors.

12-19 Rosies Bite1-WEB

Hubbard says Rosie’s employees more than 100 people in Vinton.

NEWS RELEASE: Richmond, VA – December 19, 2019 – Colonial Downs Group announced today that it will increase the minimum wage at all company facilities statewide to $15 per hour, an amount double the current state minimum wage, starting in January. This impacts employees at Rosie’s historical horse racing satellite wagering facilities in Richmond, Hampton, Vinton and New Kent County, and all future facilities the company may open in the years ahead. In addition, the company announced it will raise its minimum wage for tipped positions to $9 an hour, an amount 4x greater than the state minimum wage of $2.13.

Speaking about the decision, Aaron Gomes, Chief Operating Officer of the Colonial Downs Group, stated, “Over the past year we have hired more than 1,000 new employees at our Rosie’s facilities across the Commonwealth. These men and women are tremendous individuals who, through their hard work and hospitality, have made Rosie’s true entertainment destinations. Our employees are the reason for our success, and we know this. Now, we are dedicated to ensuring that their hard work and commitment to our customers is rewarded, and that starts with their financial compensation. We hope that today’s announcement will lead to an even happier holiday season for our employees and their families. Virginia is our home, and we have been incredibly heartened by the enthusiastic reception we have received since we opened the doors at our first facility in New Kent County this past April. We look forward to providing world class entertainment and fun in the years ahead at all of our Rosie’s facilities, and the job creation and tax revenue that comes with it, and to continuing to be a corporate partner Virginians can count on.”