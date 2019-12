Bremner says retooled Rail Yard Dawgs are faster to the puck

Despite the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs slow start the team is only three points out of the final SPHL playoff spot – with plenty of season left. Head coach Dan Bremner says his retooled squad is now faster and seems energized by the recent extended visit by former NHL player and team co-owner Jamie McGinn. The Dawgs are home on Saturday after a trip to Macon tomorrow. Hear an extended conversation with Dan Bremner on the link below:

12-19 Dan Bremner-Dawgs convo