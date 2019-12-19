Two arrested for latest Stonewall Jackson monument vandalism

| By

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Police in Virginia say that two people have been arrested after a Confederate monument was vandalized in the city of Charlottesville. Charlottesville police spokesman Tyler Hawn said in an email that the arrests were made early Thursday morning at the statue of General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. Hawn did not release the individuals’ names but said more information will be released. The city’s Confederate statues have become the frequent target of vandalism in recent months. The statue of Robert E. Lee has also become a focal point of white nationalists after the city tried to remove the statue in 2017.